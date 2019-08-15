Jonglei and Boma governors: ‘Our youth cannot continue shedding blood’ (by Gideon Sackitey)

A new push to end hostilities between communities in Jonglei and Boma has brought the governors of the two areas to Bor Town, where they resolved to maintain peace in their areas by engaging regularly with each other. Governors Maker Thiong Mall of Jonglei and David Yau Yau of Boma held their first high-level regional […]

