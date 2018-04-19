Journalist found stabbed and killed in Liberia

Liberian authorities should thoroughly investigate the killing of Tyron Brown, a video editor and camera operator with Super Communications, a privately owned outlet that runs Super FM and Super Television, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. A black vehicle was seen by at least one witness dropping the journalist’s body outside his home at […]

Liberian authorities should thoroughly investigate the killing of Tyron Brown, a video editor and camera operator with Super C...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...