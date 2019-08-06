Jr. NBA Global Championship 2019: Watch Africa Boys vs. Europe and Middle East Boys from 0:00am CAT on the NBA Africa YouTube Channel tonight

The Africa boys and girls teams joined other international teams to take part in their first life skills seminar of the week. The first of the ‘Respect the Game’ life skills session featured current and former NBA (NBA.com) and WNBA players, including Grant Hill, Pops Mensah-Bonsu, Jennifer Azzi and Jason Collins sharing tips on how […]

The Africa boys and girls teams joined other international teams to take part in their first life skills seminar of the week. The first of the ‘Respect t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...