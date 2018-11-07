Jwaneng successfully hosts Under 14 Coaching Clinic

The Botswana Rugby Union (BRU) (www.BotswanaRugbyUnion.co.bw) conducted a mass Get into Rugby (GIR)/Re Ba Bona Ha (RBBH) coaching clinic and mini rugby festival in its Jwaneng centre on Saturday 3rd November 2018 hundred and sixty five kilometres West of Gaborone. The Festival attracted a massive sixty four (64) boys and twenty three (23) girls on […]

