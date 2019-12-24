Kapoeta Women Campaign for Increased Enrollment of Girls in School to End Early Marriage (By Moses Yakudu)

“Sweet dreams come after education. Women, it is possible to achieve anything you want if you are educated!” urged Kousa Rakudo, a 17-year-old female student at Saint Bakita Girls Secondary School of Narus in Kapoeta. Kousa did not mince her words as she took advantage of a golden opportunity to promote the rights of women […]

“Sweet dreams come after education. Women, it is possible to achieve anything you want if you are educated!” urged Kousa Rakudo, a 17-year-old female student at Sa...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...