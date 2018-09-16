Kaspersky Lab’s latest Parental Control report reveals children’s online activities in Nigeria

Kaspersky Lab (www.Kaspersky.co.za) has revealed the online activities of children across Nigeria, based on statistics from the company’s Parental Control modules. The research has revealed what children in the region watched, listened to, purchased and searched for online. The report (https://Securelist.com/kids-summer-threats/87678/) shows anonymised statistics on websites visited from Windows… Read more on https://kaspersky.africa-newsroom.com/press/kaspersky-labs-latest-parental-control-repo...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...