Keep Your Shape, Trust the Process – Sage


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Décembre 2019


Vodacom Super Rugby and the Currie Cup refreshed and improved Dylan Sage as a rugby player, but the Blitzbok forward admitted it was still tough to get back in the green and gold and start playing sevens again. “In a way, it was a new start for me playing sevens again, not that I minded, […]

