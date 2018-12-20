Kenya Implements the International Monetary Fund’s Enhanced General Data Dissemination System

Kenya has implemented the recommendations of the IMF’s Enhanced General Data Dissemination System (e-GDDS) by publishing critical data through the [National Summary Data Page](http://nso.kenya.opendataforafrica.org/dsssevf/national-summary-data-page-nsdp)(NSDP). The e-GDDS was established by the IMF in 2015 to support improved data transparency, encourage statistical development, and help create… Read more on https://imf-fmi.africa-newsroom.com/press/kenya-implements-the-international-monetary-f...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...