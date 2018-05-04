Kenya, Somalia: United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Briefing Notes

East Africa floods – Floods in Kenya have displaced more than 260,000 people and killed at least 100, according to the Red Cross in Kenya this morning. – The highest numbers of displaced people are reported in Tana River, Turkana, Mandera and Kilifi counties. – The major humanitarian concern, beyond the displacement, is disease outbreaks, […]

East Africa floods – Floods in Kenya have displaced more than 260,000 people and killed at least 100, according to the Red ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...