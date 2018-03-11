Kenya take silver at World Rugby Sevens in Canada after beating England and France

Kenya 7s rugby team’s gallant run at the Canada Sevens ended at the last hurdle, finishing second overall after a 31-12 cup final defeat to Fiji on Monday morning. The result sees Kenya Sevens, also known as “Shujaa”, stay eighth on the Sevens World Series standings with 64 points. Two Kenyan players, Collins Injera and […]

