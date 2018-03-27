Kenyan journalists assaulted by police at Nairobi airport

The Committee to Protect Journalists today (March 27, 2018) called on authorities in Kenya to immediately investigate the assault of journalists by police at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi yesterday. According to media reports and journalists who spoke with CPJ, police officers attacked reporters covering an opposition politician’s return to the country, causing […]

