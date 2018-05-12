Kenyan president should not sign cybercrime bill into law

The Committee to Protect Journalists today (May 10, 2018) called on Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta not to sign into law a cybercrimes bill that was recently passed by the National Assembly because it will stifle press freedom. On April 26, 2018, the National Assembly approved the Computer and Cybercrimes Bill, 2017. The bill, among other […]

