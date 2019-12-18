L’Internet Society Foundation annonce des subventions de 300 000 $ pour des projets qui font la promotion des avantages de l’Internet

La nouvelle Internet Society Foundation a attribué sa première série de subventions (de 12 000 à 30 000 dollars chacune) à 13 projets innovatives qui visent à déployer les avantages de l’internet à travers le monde. L’Internet Society (ISOC) (https://www.InternetSociety.org/) a créé l’[Internet Society Foundation](https://www.internetsociety.org/foundation/) (http://bit.ly/2rOclzv)… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/internet-society-foundation-announces-300000-in-grants-for-projects...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...