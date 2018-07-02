Alwihda Info
Lagos Rugby Union Men’s League: Racing Rfc Pipped Police Rfc as Lagos Rfc Defeats KC Old Boys


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Lagos Men’s League returned to the Main Bowl of the National Stadium, Lagos over the weekend after a one month break. In Division 2 opener, Lagos Rugby Club defeated Kings College Old Boys 10-0. Fullback Taiwo Salu put up a stellar performance scoring all ten points for Lagos haven kicked a 25 meter penalty […]

