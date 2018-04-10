Le 2ème salon agrofood & plastprintpack Ethiopia 2018 se distingue par la participation exceptionnelle des leaders du mar ché international

Faits sur le marché éthiopien de l’agroalimentaire et du plastprintpack Le 2ème salon agrofood ([www.agrofood-ethiopia.com](http://www.agrofood-ethiopia.com/)) & plastprintpack Ethiopia 2018 ([www.ppp-ethiopia.com](http://www.ppp-ethiopia.com/)) marque des points avec une participation exceptionnelle des leaders du marché international. Du 3 au 5 mai 2018, plus de 60 exposants de 17 pays présenteront… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/the-2nd-edition-of-agrofood-and-plastp...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...