Leading Women Entrepreneurs Across Africa Share Their Insight

To mark the 5th anniversary of its high-profile annual conference, the Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (http://www.AWIEForum.org), has launched a prestigious publication, AWIEF Insights, celebrating and acknowledging the contribution made by women leaders, businesswomen and entrepreneurs across the Pan-African continent. AWIEF Insights is a glossy, magazine-style publication… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/leading-women-entrepreneurs-across-africa-share...
