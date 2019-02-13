Legal battle for control of Djibouti Ports comes to Hong Kong

One of the world’s largest port operators has sued a Chinese state enterprise in Hong Kong over infringement of its exclusive port agreement with a strategically located African nation, in the city’s first court case involving China’s Belt and Road Initiative. FactWire (www.FactWire.org) has obtained a legal filing by United Arab Emirates’ DP World (FRA: […]

One of the world’s largest port operators has sued a Chinese state enterprise in Hong Kong over infringement of its exclusive port ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...