Legendary Springbok “Beast” Retires at the Top

Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok legend Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira has announced his retirement from international rugby. The 34-year-old veteran of 117 Tests confirmed his decision after a monumental performance in his final match, Saturday’s emphatic, 32-12, victory over England in the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama, Japan. In a trademark scrumming performance from the 115kg […]

Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok legend Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira has announced his retirement from intern...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...