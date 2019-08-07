Alwihda Info
Lesotho Seeks to Export Power, Renewables to Drive Development


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Lesotho’s Minister of Energy and Meteorology will present Lesotho’s energy investment opportunities at Africa Oil & Power 2019 on October 9-11 in Cape Town ;Wind and hydro projects will provide basis for power sector expansion; Ministry also calls for investment in transmission and Southern Africa collaboration: Lesotho Electricity Company and other national companies will provide […]

