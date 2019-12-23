Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

‘Let West Africa’s success echo throughout the world.’ Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) hails the success of African Development Bank investments in the region


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The African Development Bank’s ([AfDB.org](http://www.AfDB.org)) investments in West Africa are yielding remarkable results, the President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, said in Abuja on Saturday. He was speaking at the bloc’s fifty-sixth ordinary session, attended by regional heads of state and government. Brou said the Bank had provided […]

The African Development Bank’s ([AfDB.org](http://www.AfDB.org
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 22/12/2019

Tchad : un voleur de moto pourchassé par la police dans la capitale

Tchad : un voleur de moto pourchassé par la police dans la capitale

Attaque de Boko Haram au Tchad : L'Organisation mondiale des diplômés d'Al-Azhar condamne Attaque de Boko Haram au Tchad : L'Organisation mondiale des diplômés d'Al-Azhar condamne 22/12/2019

Populaires

Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra

22/12/2019

Tchad : un voleur de moto pourchassé par la police dans la capitale

22/12/2019

Tchad : le chef de l'Etat en visite au Festival Dary

22/12/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : le chef de l'Etat en visite au Festival Dary
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/12/2019 - survie

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra 22/12/2019 - Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout

ANALYSE - 11/12/2019 - Landry Ninteretse

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain

COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique 02/12/2019 - Christian Wessels

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa