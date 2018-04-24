Libya: Elections should be held by end of 2018, say Members of the European Parliament

– The UN plan is currently the only possible framework for a solution – MEPs call for elections to be held in 2018 – Migrants and refugees should be better protected Libya needs a government with a broad national consensus, said Foreign Affairs MEPs on Tuesday. They are pushing for elections to take place by […]

– The UN plan is currently the only possible framework for a solution – MEPs call for elections to be held in 2018 – Migrants and refugees sho...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...