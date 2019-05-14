Alwihda Info
Libya: Foreign Affairs Council statement


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Council today discussed the situation in Libya and adopted the following statement: “The LNA military attack on Tripoli and the subsequent escalation in and around the capital constitutes a threat to international peace and security and further threatens the stability of Libya. Furthermore, it enhances the risk of increased terrorist threat across the country. […]

