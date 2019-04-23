Libya: Tripoli Clashes Situational Report No.15 (As of 22 April 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS – Well into the third week of fighting in and around Tripoli, armed conflict continues across multiple areas, including Khallat Farjan, Al-Aziziyah and Ain Zara, south of central Tripoli. A marked increase in precision airstrikes has been reported over the past few days in Abu Salim, Wadi al-Rabie, alSwani, Ain Zara and in the […]

