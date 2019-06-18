Living in the open: a shelter crisis – Urgent call to provide shelters to the displaced

PRESSING NEEDS OF UNPARALLELED SCALE AND SCOPE Armed violence and insecurity have sharply risen in many areas of Burkina Faso, propelling humanitarian needs to unprecedented levels. Around 1.2 million people now require relief assistance to survive. But insecurity and attacks persist, increasing population displacement and needs. Since the start of 2019, the number of people […]

PRESSING NEEDS OF UNPARALLELED SCALE AND SCOPE Armed violence and insecurity have sharply risen in many areas ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...