MCB Investment Management Co. Ltd makes its mark on African Fixed Income

We are pleased to report the excellent investment performance of the African Domestic Bond Fund (“ADBF”), the first(1) multijurisdictional fixed income Exchange Traded Fund in Africa, launched by MCB Investment Management Co. Ltd (“MCBIM”) in partnership with the African Development Bank in September 2018. ADBF aims to encourage government bond issuances in local currencies by […]

We are pleased to report the excellent investment performance of the African Domestic Bond Fund (“ADBF”), th...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...