Maintaining peace in the Middle East and North Africa

Thank you very much Mr President and good to see you in New York again. Thank you to Russia for the opportunity to discuss holistically the situation in the Middle East and North Africa. Mr President, I think we all agree that many of the conflicts in this region share root causes and complex linkages. […]

Thank you very much Mr President and good to see you in New York again. Thank you to Russia for the opportunity to discuss holistically the situation in the Middle East and North Afric...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...