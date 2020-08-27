Malawi: the Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay road now among the country’s safest roads, thanks to African Development Bank su pport

A five-year project to rehabilitate the Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay road with African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/) financing has made the road one of Malawi’s safest, according to the project’s completion report. The project, began in 2013, wrapped up in 2018. The road was formerly very narrow and poorly maintained, and it required an hour and a half […]

