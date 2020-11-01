Mali: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board extends Immediate Debt Service Relief for another Six Months

On October 30, 2020, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a second six-month tranche of debt service relief for Mali under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT) without a meeting; the relief on debt service will free up scarce financial resources to continue strengthening the country’s medical care capacity and […]

