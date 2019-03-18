Alwihda Info
Marriott International announces the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Setif in Algeria


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Marriott International ([www.Marriott.com](http://www.marriott.com/)) announced the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Setif in Algeria ([Four-Points.Marriott.com](https://four-points.marriott.com/)), in partnership with Prombati SPA owned by Mr. Rachid Khenfri. With 191 rooms the hotel is conveniently situated in the centre of the city, providing easy access to Setif’s new tram line and Setif International… Read more on https://marriott.africa-newsroom.com/press/marriott-international-announces...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


