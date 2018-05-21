Marriott Moments introduces expert recommendations, bespoke categories, and hand-curated activity lists in time for summer travel season

Research shows consumers increasingly seek out enriching, local experiences when they travel. Now, with summer vacation right around the corner, Marriott ([www.Marriott.com](http://www.marriott.com/)) is rolling out local-area expert recommendations, bespoke categories, and hand-curated lists of things to do on the substantially expanded Marriott Moments (https://Moments.Marriott.com) to help all… Read more on https://marriott.africa-newsroom.com/press/marriott-moments-introduces-expert-recommen...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...