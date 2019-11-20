Massive Challenges Ahead as South Sudan’s Police Launch Action Plan Against Sexual Violence

On Tuesday, a promise consensually conceived five years ago saw the light of day at a milestone event in Juba: a complete action plan for the South Sudan National Police Service on addressing conflict-related sexual violence in the country. “We have been a bit late, but now we are participating, and we will ensure fair […]

On Tuesday, a promise consensually conceived five years ago saw the light of day at a milestone event in Juba: a complete action plan for the South Sudan National Poli...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...