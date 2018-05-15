Mauritius – a gateway for investment into Africa’s energy sector

In the wake of Mauritius’ 50th anniversary of Independence back in March, we reflect on what the country has to offer African energy investors in 2018. Mauritius has enjoyed numerous accolades within the business community of late. In 2018 it was ranked 25th out of 190 countries in the World Bank ‘Ease of Doing Business’ […]

In the wake of Mauritius’ 50th anniversary of Independence back in March, we reflect on what the country has to offer African energy investors in 2018. Mauritius has...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...