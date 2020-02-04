Alwihda Info
Mauritius launched its ânational roadmap frameworkâ in view of improving maternal, newborn and child health


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Dr Bhoshan Ori, Director Health Services of the Ministry of Health and Wellness launched the National Roadmap Framework to Improve Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, developed in collaboration with WHO, at the Gold Crest Hotel in Quatre Bornes on 03 February 2020. The Roadmap aims at promoting a woman-centred as well as an evidence-based approach. […]

