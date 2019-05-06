Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

May 9, 2019 Briefing on recent success with the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Sterile Insect Technique in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


EVENT: Please join us on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 17:00 CAT for a telephonic press conference on recent success with the IAEA’s Sterile Insect Technique in increasing agricultural productivity and boosting income in Senegal, funded by the United States of America. BACKGROUND: The United States is the exclusive funder of a nearly $5 million […]

EVENT: Please join us on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 17:00 CAT for a telephonic press conference on recent success with the IAEA’s Sterile Insect Tec...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/05/2019

Vaccination animale : un accord de coopération tchado-marocain

Vaccination animale : un accord de coopération tchado-marocain

Tchad : face à Boko Haram, un numéro vert et une patrouille mixte mis en place Tchad : face à Boko Haram, un numéro vert et une patrouille mixte mis en place 05/05/2019

Populaires

Tchad : "L'ENA a contribué à éviter le naufrage de l'administration publique", Kalzeubet Pahimi

06/05/2019

Tchad : le parti CDF septique sur la possible réduction des taxes douanières

06/05/2019

Soudan : la presse autorisée à visiter l'ex-président El Béchir en prison

06/05/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : incendie au grand marché d'Abéché
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/04/2019 - Siré SY

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! 07/04/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 29/04/2019 - Aliou TALL

Notre-Dame de Paris vue par un négro-musulman de Paris

Notre-Dame de Paris vue par un négro-musulman de Paris

Comment la lutte du Kenya contre l'éléphantiasis est en passe de devenir un modèle pour l'Afrique et le monde Comment la lutte du Kenya contre l'éléphantiasis est en passe de devenir un modèle pour l'Afrique et le monde 18/04/2019 - AMA

REACTION - 03/05/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Le Conseil de sécurité proroge pour six mois le mandat de la Mission de l’ONU au Sahara occidental

Le Conseil de sécurité proroge pour six mois le mandat de la Mission de l’ONU au Sahara occidental

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime 06/04/2019 - Idriss Younouss.