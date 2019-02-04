Media relations expert APO Group experiences record growth in Africa and the Middle East and plans continued expansion for 2019

[APO Group](https://www.apo-opa.com/) (https://www.APO-opa.com), the leading media relations consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East, delivered record growth of 60% in 2018, representing a turnover that has more than doubled in two years. These positive results reflect the acceleration of organic growth combined with the strong momentum of new business – […]

