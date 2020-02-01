Meeting of Minister Di Maio with the Minister of Defense of Djibouti, Hassan Omar Mohamed Bourhan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi Di Maio, met today at the Farnesina with the Minister of Defence of Djibouti, Hassan Omar Mohamed Bourhan. Minister Di Maio, first of all, expressed his solidarity with the Chikungunya epidemic and the massive floods that have hit Djibouti in recent weeks, recalling how Italy has […]

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi Di Maio, met today at the Farnesina with the Minister of Defence of D...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...