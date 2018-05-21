Alwihda Info
Merck Foundation Launches Merck More Than a Mother in Partnership with the National Council and the Ministry of Health of Namibia


21 Mai 2018


– Merck Foundation launches their ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ to build fertility care capacity and break the stigma around infertile women. – Merck Foundation appoints the Chairperson of National Council of Namibia, as an Ambassador of Merck More than a Mother in the country. – Merck Foundation launches media recognition award and media training […]

