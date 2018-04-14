Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Merck Foundation discuss the Fertility Capacity Building with African Ministers at the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Avril 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Merck Foundation ([www.Merck-Foundation.com](http://www.merck-foundation.com/)), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA, Germany ([www.Merck.com](http://www.merck.com/)), in partnership with the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), conducted ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ panel at their Regional conference 2018, in Dubai. Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation stated during… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/merck-foundation-discuss-the-fertility-capacity-buildin...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 12/04/2018

Tchad : Seuls 1,4% des repentis de Boko Haram ont eu accès à l'école, selon une étude

Tchad : Seuls 1,4% des repentis de Boko Haram ont eu accès à l'école, selon une étude

Tchad : Jeunesse en marche dénonce "des pratiques pour la pérennisation du pouvoir" Tchad : Jeunesse en marche dénonce "des pratiques pour la pérennisation du pouvoir" 12/04/2018

Populaires

US protectionism slammed at Boao forum

14/04/2018

Communiqué sur la visite du Président de la Commission de l'Union africaine en Afrique du Sud

14/04/2018

Reaction to the High Level Pledging Conference for DR Congo

14/04/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Centrafrique : violences au quartier PK5 de Bangui
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 11/04/2018 - Mahdi Hassan Iltireh

DJIBOUTI : Le khat, l’arme du régime dictatorial

DJIBOUTI : Le khat, l’arme du régime dictatorial

Le silence ne signifie pas nécessairement la volonté de prendre ses distances Le silence ne signifie pas nécessairement la volonté de prendre ses distances 09/04/2018 - Kamal Znidar

ANALYSE - 09/04/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Le divorce par Répudiation : Une procédure reconnue par la loi islamique mais pas par la loi française

Le divorce par Répudiation : Une procédure reconnue par la loi islamique mais pas par la loi française

Le visa de long séjour « visiteur », délivré aux ressortissants étrangers disposant de ressources propres Le visa de long séjour « visiteur », délivré aux ressortissants étrangers disposant de ressources propres 03/04/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 11/04/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

Le Roi du Maroc inflige une belle correction à ses détracteurs

Le Roi du Maroc inflige une belle correction à ses détracteurs

Déclaration de candidature de Moussa Mara Déclaration de candidature de Moussa Mara 10/04/2018 - Moussa Mara

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.