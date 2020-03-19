Merck Foundation launches their Programs in partnership with Namibia First Lady and Ministries of Health and Education

Merck Foundation (https://www.Merck-Foundation.com/) announces the First Lady of Namibia as Ambassador of Merck more than a Mother; Merck Foundation Calls for Applications in Namibia for “Merck More than a Mother” Media Recognition Awards 2020 for English speaking countries to break infertility stigma; Merck Foundation also Calls for Applications for ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Fashion […]

Merck Foundation (https://www.Merck-Foundation.com/)...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...