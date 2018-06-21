Alwihda Info
Merck Foundation starts its first Merck Health Media Training to Break the Stigma around Infertility in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Juin 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


– Merck Foundation to provide training for media representatives from more than 15 African Countries. – Merck Foundation to scale up its health media training to Francophone African countries and Asian countries in 2018. – Merck Foundation to announce, ‘Merck more than a Mother” Media Recognition Award winners. – Merck Foundation to start #MenToo to […]

