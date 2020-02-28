“Migration is Key to the Development of the Region,” The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Director General Emphasizes During First Visit to the Sahel and Senegal

The International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Director General António Vitorino ended his first visit to the Sahel and Senegal this week where he expressed his concern about the increasing vulnerability of local populations and migrants across the region. On 25 February, DG Vitorino attended the G5 Sahel Summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania’s capital, where he met […]

