Minister Davies Emphasises the Significance of the African Continent Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to Africa’s Development

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies today (March 26, 2018) briefed the media on the outcomes the African Continent Free Trade Area (CFTA) by the African Union Extraordinary Summit that took place in Kigali, Rwanda on 21 March 2018. Minister Davies reiterated the importance of the AfCFTA to Africa’s development. “The AfCFTA […]

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies today (March 26, 2018) briefed the media on the outcomes the African Continent Free Trade Area (CFT...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...