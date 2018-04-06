Minister Lindiwe Sisulu pays Courtesy Call on Lesotho King Letsie III

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon Lindiwe Sisulu today, 06 April 2018 paid a Courtesy Call on the King of Lesotho, His Majesty King Letsie III to discuss among other things, the challenges at the Maseru Bridge, a border between South Africa and Lesotho. On the margins of the recently held SADC Council of […]

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon Lindiwe Sisulu today, 06 April 2018 paid a Courtesy Call on the King of Lesotho, His Majesty King Lets...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...