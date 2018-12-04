Minister Pandor and Dr Carolissen to brief media on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) 2019 Application Cycle

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mrs Naledi Pandor, and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Administrator, Dr Randall Carolissen will brief media on the NSFAS 2019 application cycle. The briefing will focus on the total number of the applications received for 2019 as well other relevant information Members of the media are […]

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mrs Naledi Pandor, and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Administrator, ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...