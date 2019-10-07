Alwihda Info
Minister Shahid sends Armed Forces Day greetings to Egypt


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, His Excellency Abdulla Shahid has sent a message conveying felicitations to His Excellency Sameh Hassan Shoukry, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day of the Arab Republic of Egypt. Minister’s message reads as follows: […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



