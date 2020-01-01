Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Minister Shahid sends Independence Day greetings to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid sends message of felicitations to Asma Mohamed Abdalla, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Sudan on the occasion of their Independence Day. Minister’s message reads as follows: “It is my pleasure to extend warm felicitations and good wishes to Your Excellency, […]

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid sends message of felicitations to Asma Mohamed Abdalla, Ministe...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 31/12/2019

Tchad : le président reconnait une insuffisance "dans l’appui aux jeunes et aux femmes"

Tchad : le président reconnait une insuffisance "dans l’appui aux jeunes et aux femmes"

Tchad : restauration "partielle" des primes, indemnités et AGS des travailleurs en 2020 Tchad : restauration "partielle" des primes, indemnités et AGS des travailleurs en 2020 31/12/2019

Populaires

Tchad : la Police nationale fait le bilan de la Saint-Sylvestre

01/01/2020

Tchad : Déby attristé par la mort de son ex-Premier ministre Djimrangar Dadnadji

01/01/2020

Tchad : le chef de l'État promet des élections "exemptes de toute irrégularité"

01/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la Police nationale fait le bilan de la Saint-Sylvestre
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/12/2019 - survie

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra 22/12/2019 - Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout

ANALYSE - 26/12/2019 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain 11/12/2019 - Landry Ninteretse

REACTION - 26/12/2019 - Makhoudia DIOUF

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit 24/12/2019 - Succès Masra