Minister Sisulu media statement on the four South Africans who drowned in Mozambique, Mr Andre Hanekom, and protests in Zimbabwe


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu has received a briefing this morning on the developments in Zimbabwe, South Africans who drowned in Mozambique and Mr Hanekom who is detained in Mozambique. On the four South Africans who drowned in Mozambique’s Portuguese Islands, the Minister has on behalf of the South African Government […]

