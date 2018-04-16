Minister for Africa discusses economic cooperation in Angola

Harriett Baldwin, Minister for Africa at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development met senior ministers of the new Angolan government between 12-13 April, as well as representatives from business and civil society. In meetings with the Foreign, Interior, and Economic and Social Development Ministers, Minister Baldwin heard about the government’s […]
