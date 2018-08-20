Minister for Africa statement on the Malian elections

Foreign Office Minister of State for Africa Harriett Baldwin said: “I congratulate President Keïta of the Republic of Mali on his election success and look forward to continuing to work with his government on issues that matter to both our countries. These elections were conducted despite challenging security conditions and terrorist attempts to disrupt the […]

