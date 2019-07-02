Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Minister in the Presidency talks about the need for better coordination between the United Nations and the Government


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The United Nations in South Africa today met with the Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, to pave the way forward between the UN and the Government of South Africa to better coordinate their efforts in meeting the goals of the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (SDCF). The SDCF is a coordination plan between the government […]

The United Nations in South Africa today met with the Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, to pave the way forward between the UN and t...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 02/07/2019

Tchad : nomination de 7 inspecteurs d'Etat à l'IGE

Tchad : nomination de 7 inspecteurs d'Etat à l'IGE

Tchad : deux hommes disparus retrouvés morts dans un puit avec leurs chevaux Tchad : deux hommes disparus retrouvés morts dans un puit avec leurs chevaux 02/07/2019

Populaires

Tchad : nomination de 7 inspecteurs d'Etat à l'IGE

02/07/2019

Tchad : lancement de la construction d'un grand hôpital à N'Djamena

02/07/2019

Tchad : deux hommes disparus retrouvés morts dans un puit avec leurs chevaux

02/07/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Situation au Lac Tchad : "Les chefs d'Etat doivent revoir leur stratégie"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Chronique : un désaccord majeur Chronique : un désaccord majeur 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 19/06/2019 - Gregory Tankes

L'Etat fédéral expliqué aux peuples de Djibouti, Congo Brazzaville, RDC, Gabon, Cameroun...

L'Etat fédéral expliqué aux peuples de Djibouti, Congo Brazzaville, RDC, Gabon, Cameroun...

L’admission exceptionnelle au séjour : de quoi parle-t-on ? L’admission exceptionnelle au séjour : de quoi parle-t-on ? 18/06/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 20/06/2019

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! 16/06/2019 - Docteur El Hadj Fran T. Morri SAMMOURAH